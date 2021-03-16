FM Zarif narrates UK hypocrisy about Iran’s nuclear program

In a tweet on Tue., Zarif wrote, “In utter hypocrisy, @BorisJohnson is “concerned about Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon”. On the very same day he announces his country will increase its stockpile of nukes.”

“Unlike the UK and allies, Iran believes nukes and all WMDs are barbaric & must be eradicated,” he added.

The British government announced on Tuesday that it intends to increase its nuclear arsenal.

“The British government has argued that a review of its defense, foreign and security policies shows that we cannot live up to our commitments to reduce our nuclear arsenal.”

Britain currently has about 195 nuclear warheads. London plans to expand its nuclear arsenal as it pledged to reduce its total nuclear weapons stockpile to about 180 warheads in its 2015 Strategic Defense Review.

