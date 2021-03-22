Iran envoy condoles demise of ex-French counterpart

In tweets on Monday, Ghasemi wrote, “The news of the death of Mr. François Nicoullaud was sad and incredible. An enlightened, fair and realistic researcher who knew and was interested in Iranian culture and history. An experienced diplomat, ambassador of #France in #Iran from 2001 to 2005.”

“During our last meeting a few weeks ago, we discussed, in particular, the developments in the USA and the nuclear of Iran. He was finishing a book on Iranian nuclear which deals with this subject according to docs from the French govt, since before the Rev. until now,” he continued.

“I extend my condolences to his family, to the French study and research centers, and to all those who work diligently and fairly to deepen the common understanding between the two peoples of Iran and France.”

HJ/ 5174054