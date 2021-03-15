Iran COVID-19 update: 100 deaths, 7,980 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,754,933 with the death toll standing at 61,330.

According to Lari, 3,839 patients are in critical condition while 1,499,301 patients have recovered.

So far, 11,781,317 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 120 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,666,464 and recoveries amounting to 97,024,311.

