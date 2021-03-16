  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2021, 1:23 PM

Hezbollah delegation meets with Iran’s Russia envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – A Hezbollah delegation led by Mohammad Raad met and held talks with Iran’s envoy to Russia Kazem Jalali in Moscow.

In the meeting held on Monday, the sides discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Resistance Front.

Stressing Iran’s continued support for Hezbollah and Resistance, Jalali named perseverance as the only way to defeat the Zionist enemy.

For his part, Raad appreciated the supports of the Islamic Republic for Lebanon, highlighting the need for continuing resistance to obtain the final victory.

Lebanese envoy to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar was also present in the meeting.

The Lebanese delegation also held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

