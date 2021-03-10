  1. Politics
Mar 10, 2021, 9:43 PM

Landmine blast claims life of a 10-year-old boy in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – An unexploded mine, which had been left during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), killed a 10-year-old child in Fath ol-Mobin District of Susa on Wed.

At 10 A.M. today, Hossein Latifi, a 10-year-old boy from village of Saleh Davood in Fatah ol-Mubin district, who was grazing cattle on his family's farm, was killed by a landmine left over during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran.

Although after the end of eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran, western region of Karkheh in Susa city, which was liberated from the occupation of Iraqi Ba'athist aggressors during Operation Fath ol-Mobin, has been cleansed of explosives and mines, there are remnants of mine and war apparatus in some areas.

In November, 2020, a 12-year-old boy lost his leg on a landmine blast in western Karkheh.

