Above 8,300 new infections confirmed in 24h

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the total number of infections in the country has hit 1,763,313 so far.

97 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, she said, putting to total death toll at 61,427.

The spokeswoman added that 3,848 patients are experiencing critical conditions while more than 1.5 million others have already gained recovery.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 120 million people across the globe have contracted the virus so far while the death toll has hit 2.67 million.

