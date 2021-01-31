Saudi Arabia claims to have destroyed Yemeni drone

The Saudi-led coalition claimed Saturday night that it had intercepted and destroyed a Yemeni army drone.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network reported, quoting the coalition, that the drone belonged to the Houthis that was targeted and destroyed while flying over Yemen before entering Saudi airspace.

Saudi coalition accuses Yemeni Ansarullah of trying to target civilians and residential areas, claiming, "We will take the necessary measures to thwart and destroy the capabilities of the Houthis in accordance with international law."

The claim comes as the Yemeni media or the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces has not reported any drone strikes so far.

