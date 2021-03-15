Iran rejects any involvement in rocket attacks on Ain al-Asad

Rejecting any involvement by the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned recent US airstrikes against Iraqi forces as a violation of international law.

Iraqi sources reported on March 3 that the US base in Ain al-Asad in the province of Al-Anbar in western Iraq was targeted by a rocket.

Rejecting some claims about any Iranian intervention in these missile attacks, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has not participated, directly or indirectly, in any armed attack against any American person or entity in Iraq."

"We, therefore, reject any allegation of implicit or explicit involvement in attacks on US forces in Iraq," he added, stressing, "Such accusations are completely baseless and untrue."

A US contractor has been killed in a missile attack on Ain al-Asad, following which the United States claimed that Iranian-backed groups in Iraq have carried out an attack on Ain al-Asad.

Takht-Ravanchi also condemned the illegal attacks on 25 February against Iraqi forces along the Syrian border, saying, "Such dangerous acts, which are wrongly justified on the basis of an arbitrary interpretation of Article 51 of the UN Charter, are considered a violation of the sovereignty of the countries of the region and are a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter."

"Such attacks only aggravate the tense situation in the region and are practically in the interests of terrorist groups in these countries," he added.

A member of the Iraqi resistance has lost his life in a recent US airstrike on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

