Using science, knowledge, a need to identify enemies' threats

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Exhibition of Achievements of Scientific Jihad Headquarters of AJA University of Command and Staff (DAFOOS) on Sunday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari reiterated that if science and knowledge are put atop agenda, “we will definitely recognize threat well and we can also have multiple scenarios and be ready to confront any threat.”

Appreciating those who work in the development of science and research is a very good measure, he said, adding, “According to the Leader of the Islamic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, science and knowledge is an asset for the country and this asset should be taken into serious consideration.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to the Global Arrogance and said that the Global Arrogance knows that if it invades the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will regret them as it did during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

He reiterated that if science and knowledge are put atop the agenda, “we will certainly identify threats well and also we can define various scenarios to deal with any threat.”

MA/5169658