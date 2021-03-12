Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of economic relations

Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Hassan Abqari and the Pakistani Minister of Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh discussed strengthening bilateral economic relations in a meeting on Friday.

The Pakistani Ministry of Finance said in a statement that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and are determined to strengthen economic and trade relations.

The Pakistani Minister of Finance emphasized the expansion of economic relations between the two countries, the statement added.

He further elaborated on Pakistan’s plan to expand export and economic growth.

According to Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the current Pakistani government is committed to reforming the foundations of the economy through effective policy-making in order to achieve a sustainable and inclusive growth strategy.

FA/ IRN 84261261