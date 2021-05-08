Tehran, La Paz to prepare coop. program

The Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca and Iranian envoy Morteza Tafreshi met and held talks in La Paz.

The Bolivian VP announced his country's tendency to cooperate with Iran, especially in the field of industry and advanced sciences, including nanotechnology.

"We want to benefit from Iran's scientific and industrial achievements," Choquehuanca said.

The ambassador, for his turn, voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate with this South American country in areas of common interest.

The two sides accorded to get a cooperation program prepared.

