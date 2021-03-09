Iran to continue naval exercises with China, Russia

Large countries with advanced navies are willing to conduct joint exercises with the navy of the Army and the IRGC, and they are ready to do so in the region, Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said and added, “This shows that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have a very high capability in the field of maritime and open waters.”

Today, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is powerful enough to establish security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the North Indian Ocean, and wherever the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran require, he said.

Holding joint exercises with major naval powers results from the capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran to form alliances with friendly, brotherly, and Islamic countries, he added.

“As you witness, following the Iran-Russia naval exercise, China and India also sought to participate in the exercise”, he also said.

Certainly, this process will continue in joint exercises with the great naval powers, he added.

