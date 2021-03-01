Moscow to react to US sanctions: Ryabkov

"I still think that one should wait [for sanctions] and then we will react depending on [their] content and nature. It can be anything, you see, we cannot gauge which factors will influence Washington’s mindset. Our policy is consistent, understandable, well-reasoned," he told TASS on Monday.

"I think that no one can reproach the Russian side for withholding something. And as for the mood in Washington and the reasons various decisions are made, this is a separate issue. We will see what the bottom line is, in the end, and then on our part will evaluate what and how to accept and how to react," the senior diplomat added.

On February 23, White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing for journalists said that the United States intends to respond to Russia’s alleged unfriendly actions within weeks commenting on an article in The Washington Post which mentioned that Washington is preparing sanctions and other measures regarding Moscow over a massive cyberattack on the US computer networks as well as over the situation around Russian blogger Alexey Navalny.

HJ/PR