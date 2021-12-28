FM to pursue cyberattacks against infrastructures legally

Speaking in his meeting with the Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Foreign Ministry will strictly follow up the issue of enemies’ launching of cyberattacks against country’s infrastructures in international forums legally.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on various issues of cooperation in the field of passive defense including the development of Iran’s relations with other countries, pursuit of enemies’ launching of cyberattacks against country’s infrastructures in international bodies legally and politically and paving suitable ways for scientific-defense discussions, etc.

While emphasizing the scientific abilities and capacities of the country and the needs of some neighboring countries in the field of passive defense issues, Amir-Abdollahian said that his ministry is ready to use its legal and political tools to develop and update this indigenous knowledge.

Iranian Foreign Ministry will pursue cyberattacks launched against the country's infrastructures in international forums legally, he stressed.

Head of Passive Defense Organization, for his turn, expressed hope for increasing cooperation of the Organization with the Foreign Ministry in the new government under President Raeisi and stated that monitoring and containing threats, reducing the risks and vulnerability of the country against foreign threats are of the main objectives of the Passive Defense Organization.

Today, enemies of the country have put launching cyberattacks against vital infrastructures of the country atop of their agenda, Brigadier General Jalali said and emphasized the need for collective and synergistic defense against threats.

