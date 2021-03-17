  1. Politics
Close to 26 tons of narcotics busted in Iran in last 2 weeks

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Naser Aslani said that close to 26 tons of illegal drugs have been confiscated by Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces in the country in the last 2 weeks.

"Some 25,984 kilograms of illegal drugs consisting of 21,219 kilograms of opium and 3,912 kilograms of hashish, 831 kilograms of morphine, 468 kilograms of heroin, 302 kilograms of crystal, 151 kilograms of grass, and 120 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been seized by police forces across the country in the last week," said Aslani on Wednesday. 

"5 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Bushehr and South Khorasan share 52 percent of weekly drug confiscation," he added.

According to Aslani, 12,067 culprits have been arrested in this regard and of those arrested 7,382 smugglers have been handed to the judiciary officials.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

