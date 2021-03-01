  1. Politics
Mar 1, 2021, 10:30 PM

Leader remarks in meeting with author of Arab World published

Leader remarks in meeting with author of Arab World published

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – On the occasion of holding a Seminar entitled “Sulaiman Katani and Imamate of Values” in Beirut, statements of the Leader of Islamic Revolution in a meeting with the author of the Arab World was published on Monday.

The statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a meeting with the author of the Arab World was published by the Office for Preserving and Publishing Works of Ayatollah Khamenei.  

Sulaiman Katani is a prominent Lebanese Christian scholar and writer who has written numerous books on Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH). The books of this author written about Imam Ali (PBUH), Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein (PBUH), Imam Sajjad, Imam Baqir, Imam Sadiq, Imam Kazem and Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) have been reprinted and some of them have been translated into Persian.

MA/FNA13991211001040

News Code 170560

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News