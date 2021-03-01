Leader remarks in meeting with author of Arab World published

The statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a meeting with the author of the Arab World was published by the Office for Preserving and Publishing Works of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Sulaiman Katani is a prominent Lebanese Christian scholar and writer who has written numerous books on Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH). The books of this author written about Imam Ali (PBUH), Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein (PBUH), Imam Sajjad, Imam Baqir, Imam Sadiq, Imam Kazem and Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) have been reprinted and some of them have been translated into Persian.

MA/FNA13991211001040