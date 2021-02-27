Iranian, Iraqi FMs to hold talks in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will visit Tehran later today to hold talks with his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior Iranian officials.

This marks the Iraqi diplomat's second trip of the month to Tehran.

The chief Iraqi diplomat paid a visit to Iran in early February during which he met with Zarif, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and President Hassan Rouhani.

