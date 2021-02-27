US convoy targeted in southern Iraq

A security source told Al-Sumaria TV network news website that a bomb exploded on the road.

The source added that the attack did not result in any casualties.

According to Iraqi sources, the "Qasim al-Jabarin" faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs.

These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country to be occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their country.

