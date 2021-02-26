Agreeing with IAEA, a wise move in preserving natl. interests

While supporting the recent agreement reached between Iran and IAEA, the Assembly of Representatives of Iranian Parliament emphasized that the government's agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, with considering the bylaw approved by the Parliament, is a wise and logical move taken in line with safeguarding the national interests of the country.

The US withdrawal from JCPOA, the imposition of widespread sanctions on Iran and Europe's reluctance to comply with its commitments under JCPOA and Iran’s deprivation of economic interests of JCPOA have undermined the validity and credibility of the landmark nuclear deal. However, the Iranian government has fully adhered to its obligations under JCPOA in a way that IAEA’s reports on Iran’s nuclear activities are a solid evidence for the said claim, the statement added.

Following the withdrawal of former US President Trump’s administration from JCPOA and lack of sense of responsibility of the other P5 + 1 countries, especially the three European countries including UK, France and Germany, Islamic Republic of Iran inevitably reduced its JCPOA commitments by previously announcing to the IAEA and adhering to the safeguards but did not halt implementation of Additional Protocol.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized that if the United States returns to JCPOA, it will continue to be committed to implementing commitments under JCPOA.

