Giant Kaman 22 drones unveiled by Iran air force

Saying that the work on Kaman 22 is in the final stages, the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that Kaman 22 drone is the first wide-body combat drone in the country capable of carrying all types of cargo with very high flight duration and a range of 3,000 kilometers.

Carrying a variety of smart ammunition, the drone will provide forces with a high combat capability, Nasirzadeh said, adding it has also the ability to identify, monitor, and collect information and photograph distant targets.

Regarding the new product, Nasirzadeh had earlier said that a giant drone called Kaman 22 which is able to carry 300kg explosives will join the fleet of armed drones.

