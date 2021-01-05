IRIAF to announce good news of Iranian drones progress soon

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks on the sidelines of the country's first large-scale drone combat exercise on Tuesday.

He informed of the improvement of Iran in the knowledge of drones and said that there will be good news in this sector in the near future.

The Iranian commander added that in the held drone exercise various capabilities of Iran in this sector have been showcased.

He underlined the significance of drones in aerial combat for the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well.

The first large-scale drone combat exercise of Iran’s Army kicked off in Semnan on Tue. with the participation of hundreds of UAVs used by the Army’s Ground Force, Air Force, and Navy.

