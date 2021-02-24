10 US senators call for advancing diplomacy with Iran

Ed Markey, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a statement, posted on his website, announced the leadership of a group of 10 other US senators who want to redefine the law on diplomacy with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The resolution is allegedly made in support of Democratic President Joe Biden and in a bid to get all parties back to their commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Among the senators who support the bill include "Elizabeth Warren", "Bernie Sanders" and "Chris Murphy" who are the senators of Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut respectively.

10 US Democratic senators support for US President Biden came at the condition that he has not taken any tangible steps to make up for former US President Trump’s mistakes since taking office on January 20, 2021.

Even US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks of open diplomacy in an interview with BBC, acknowledging the fact that Washington has not given up any pressure leverage on Iran and that all sanctions on Iran remain in place.

