Iran nuclear case needs a constructive approach

He made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing a high-level segment meeting of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

“In the context of the NPT review, the issues of creating a zone free of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery vehicles in the Middle East, as well as the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, require a constructive approach. We call on everyone, first of all, the new US administration, to intensify efforts in these areas important for the world community," the minister said, Ria Novosti reported.

Pointing to the need for preserving the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, he called on all member states to unite efforts to consolidate all three pillars of the treaty - non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Washington pulled out the UN-endorsed JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran's economy through a policy dubbed 'maximum pressure' to force Tehran into a 'better' deal. After a year of patience, Iran started to reduce commitments to the deal according to the text of the JCPOA and to create a balance, asking other parties to shield its economy from unilateral US sanctions.

Tehran says all its nuclear measures are reversible as soon as other parties fulfill their part of the commitments under the deal, one of which is normalizing trade and banking ties with the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, the new US administration has yet to take a practical step to lift the illegal sanctions and adhere to the UNSCR 2231.

MAH/PR