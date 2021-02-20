All parties should push for unconditional US return to JCPOA

"Currently, the Iranian nuclear issue is at a critical stage with both opportunities and challenges. China holds that the return of the United States to the JCPOA is the only correct approach to resolve the impasse on this issue," said Hua Chunying.

"All parties should act with greater urgency, work together to implement the consensus reached the foreign ministers' meeting last December and push for the unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA as soon as possible and the lifting of all sanctions on Iran," she added.

"On its part, Iran should resume full compliance with the JCPOA. In the meantime, we call on all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint, avoid taking actions that will escalate the situation and reserve space for diplomatic efforts," Chunying noted.

She highlighted, "China supports the IAEA and Iran in properly handling issues related to safeguards through dialogue and consultation. We hope all parties will play a constructive role in this regard."

The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all UN sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal.

The Trump administration quit the pact in 2018. Then in August last year former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had triggered a 30-day process at the Security Council that led to the return of UN sanctions on Iran and stopped a conventional arms embargo on Tehran from expiring on Oct. 18.

In reaction to the White House retreat from the snapback mechanism, FM Zarif said that the US unconditionally and effectively must lift all sanctions imposed and re-imposed by Trump in compliance with Resolution 2231.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized that for Tehran, the return of the United States to the JCPOA is not an important issue, but what is important is the lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

ZZ/IRN84235551