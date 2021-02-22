Blinken repeats White House JCPOA stance

Speaking in UN-Sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Monday, Blinken reiterated his country’s contradictory positions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Reiterating contradictory positions of the United States, he claimed that Washington seeks to continue and strengthen JCPOA, Sputnik reported.

The United States is committed that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, he said, adding, “We want to extend and strengthen JCPOA and address other concerns, including Iran’s regional behavior and the Iranian missile issue.”

He added that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this goal.

This is while that officials in the new US administration have previously claimed that "whenever Iran returns to its obligations under JCPOA, Washington will return to the agreement. Meanwhile, Tehran has also emphasized that it was the United States that withdrew from this international agreement in 2018 with the role of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

