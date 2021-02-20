IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Tehran

Upon his arrival to Tehran, IAEA chief was welcomed by the Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Iran’s Representative in IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi.

Grossi's second visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran since taking office as director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes amid a countdown to the deadline set by Iran slated for Feb. 23 to end the implementation of Additional Protocol (AP).

Grossi's first visit to Tehran took place in early September at the invitation of authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in line with continuing Iran's cooperation and commitments as a member of this international body.

