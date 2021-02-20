Iran's visit aims at finding mutually agreeable solution

"Tomorrow I travel to Tehran to meet with senior Iranian officials to find a mutually agreeable solution, compatible with Iranian law, so that the @IAEAorg can continue essential verification activities in Iran."

"Looking forward to success – this is in everybody’s interest."

Earlier, the Spokesperson of IAEA Fredrik Dahl announced Director-General Grossi has offered to travel to Iran in order to find a mutually agreeable solution for the Agency to continue essential verification work.

His visit comes as Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi last Monday said that Iran has informed the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of suspension of the country’s voluntary actions under the JCPOA from February 23, 2021.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

Recently, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

