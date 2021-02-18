Iranian army experts overhaul Mirage military aircraft

The commander of Martyr Habibi Zaham Air Force Base in Mashhad Brigadier General Hamid Mostafavi said about achievement that "Mirage fighter is one of the most advanced aircraft of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which rank in the fourth generation in terms of technology, and the radar of this aircraft has many capabilities such as tracking and identifying ground and air targets as well as carrying out reconnaissance missions."

He added that the Mirage aircraft rejoined the combat warplanes of the Iranian army air force after the young military experts spent about 20,000 man-hours of useful work on it and going through a complicated technical process.

Brigadier General Mostafavi also said that all the avionics, control and mechanical systems of this aircraft have been repaired and fully operated by the capable and committed staff of the overhaul section of Shahid Habibi Zaham Base, adding that "The young, professional and patriotic staff of this base, with the experiences they have learned from their predecessors, have succeeded in this great technical achievement, and in fact, this is the first aircraft that has been overhauled in this class without the presence of veterans."

