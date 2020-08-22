One overhauled Su-24 aircraft joins IRIAF

The aircraft has successfully passed the required tests and joined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force.

Despite the sanctions against the country, experts have managed to update the mechanical and electronic systems of the aircraft using domestic capacities and equipment.

The overhaul process has taken 35,000 man-hours of work.

The base had earlier overhauled one transport and one fighter aircraft in the current year (started on March 20).

The sanctions imposed against Iran has made the country pursue self-sufficiency in different sectors, especially in the defense field.

MAH/ 4925683