WHO urges Iran to share Covid-19 experiences with world

Al-Manzari made the remarks in his meeting with the Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki in Tehran, on Wednesday.

Noting that this is his third trip to Iran, he said "During this trip, I became fully aware of the job Iran has done to manage the challenges posed by Covid-19 disease."

Hailing the efforts done by the Iranian medical staff, he added "Today, the deputies of the Ministry of Health of Iran announced what major strategies Iran has developed. I found out what the Ministry of Health of Iran is doing."

"One of the unique measures of Iran is the establishment of mobile clinics for nomads," he said naming the job unique and exclusive.

"Iran has done a unique and great job in publishing results and research, and strives to produce medical, protective, and vaccine items," he said, "This experience should not be limited to Iran and the country should be able to export such items to become a successful international experience."

"Iran was one of the first countries that accepted to receive the WHO technical delegation and accordingly we were able to use the experiences of this delegation and share them with other countries," Al-Manzari expressed content.

