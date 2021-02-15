Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 15

Ebtekar:
US Senate fails to impeach Trump again
Mediators try to save JCPOA
Etela'at:
US coronavirus death toll surpasses 0.5 mn
Deployment of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces to counter Turkish possible attack on Sinjar
Iran:
IAEA oversights on JCPOA, Additional Protocol to stop Feb. 21
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Army's Ground Force tests smart missile with 300 km range
Taliban denies reports over death of its leader
Seday-e Eslahat:
If the US does not act timely, Iran to say goodbye to Additional Protocol on February 21
Kayhan:
Afghan FM appreciates Iran’s aid in containing tanker blast
ZZ/
Your Comment