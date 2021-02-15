Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 15

Ebtekar:

US Senate fails to impeach Trump again

Mediators try to save JCPOA

Etela'at:

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 0.5 mn

Deployment of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces to counter Turkish possible attack on Sinjar

Iran:

IAEA oversights on JCPOA, Additional Protocol to stop Feb. 21

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Army's Ground Force tests smart missile with 300 km range

Taliban denies reports over death of its leader

Seday-e Eslahat:

If the US does not act timely, Iran to say goodbye to Additional Protocol on February 21

Kayhan:

Afghan FM appreciates Iran’s aid in containing tanker blast

