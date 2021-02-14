Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 14

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani warns Iranians of fourth wave of Covid-19

Explosion hits Iran-Afghanistan border

Ebtekar:

IRGC chief: Iran showing part of its defense power to enemies

Etela'at:

Sputnik reports West, ISIL agreed to intensify attacks on Syria

Rouhani calls on Iranians to be careful not to enter fourth wave of Covid-19

Iran:

Trump's order against Yemeni Ansarullah cancelled

Huge explosion rocks western Herat

Javan:

Araghchi: JCPOA to be of no value for Iran if sanctions not lifted

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

White House: US reconsidering its policy towards Saudi Arabia

US spox.: Maximum pressure against Iran has failed

Kayhan:

UN warns 400,000 Yemeni children may starve to death in 2021

ZZ/