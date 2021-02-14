Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 14

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani warns Iranians of fourth wave of Covid-19
Explosion hits Iran-Afghanistan border
Ebtekar:
IRGC chief: Iran showing part of its defense power to enemies
Etela'at:
Sputnik reports West, ISIL agreed to intensify attacks on Syria
Rouhani calls on Iranians to be careful not to enter fourth wave of Covid-19
Iran:
Trump's order against Yemeni Ansarullah cancelled
Huge explosion rocks western Herat
Javan:
Araghchi: JCPOA to be of no value for Iran if sanctions not lifted
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
White House: US reconsidering its policy towards Saudi Arabia
US spox.: Maximum pressure against Iran has failed
Kayhan:
UN warns 400,000 Yemeni children may starve to death in 2021
ZZ/
Your Comment