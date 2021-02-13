Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 13

Aftab:
Macron; Naïve or aid to US
Ebtekar:
JCPOA; an important keyword in world diplomacy
Ghalibaf says Parl. supports boosting Iran-China strategic coop.
Etemad:
Moscow threatens EU with cutting ties
Ettela’at:
Republicans, Democrats confrontation over Trump impeachment
Zarif: Seven US presidents have lost bet against Iran
Raeisi: Ousting Americans from Iraq should be implemented according to the timetable
Second consignment of Russian vaccine arrives in Iran
Javan:
Nuclear foot to be unchained from additional protocol
Kayhan:
US media confesses: Iran was right, Biden imitator of Trump’s sanctions
Practicing extensive offensive operation at night for first time: IRGC drill
Ansarullah crashes Saudi airbase with ballistic missile
Health Min.: Iran to become hub of vaccine production in three months
MAH
