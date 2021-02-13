Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 13

Aftab:

Macron; Naïve or aid to US

Ebtekar:

JCPOA; an important keyword in world diplomacy

Ghalibaf says Parl. supports boosting Iran-China strategic coop.

Etemad:

Moscow threatens EU with cutting ties

Ettela’at:

Republicans, Democrats confrontation over Trump impeachment

Zarif: Seven US presidents have lost bet against Iran

Raeisi: Ousting Americans from Iraq should be implemented according to the timetable

Second consignment of Russian vaccine arrives in Iran

Javan:

Nuclear foot to be unchained from additional protocol

Kayhan:

US media confesses: Iran was right, Biden imitator of Trump’s sanctions

Practicing extensive offensive operation at night for first time: IRGC drill

Ansarullah crashes Saudi airbase with ballistic missile

Health Min.: Iran to become hub of vaccine production in three months

