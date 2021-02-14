Iranian knowledge-based firm produces fire-redundant paints

Fire retardant paint is a type of fire-retardant coating. It is a fire-resistant expandable paint and one of the most diverse compounds of ceramic nanocomposites.

Upon exposure to fire, these silica-based fire-retardant paint coatings produce a layer of charcoal insulation that protects the substrate from fire.

An Iranian knowledge-based company operating in the field of producing various industrial coatings, paints, and composites, produced fire redundant paints.

According to Siavash Qaraviski, CEO of this Knowledge-based company, the production, supply, and implementation of fire-resistant coatings is one of the most important products of this company.

These environment-friendly paints can be applied to any equipment with any complex geometry, the CEO said, adding, “These fire-retardant paints have high adhesion to the metal surface, they do not produce toxic gases, they have high moisture resistance and they are resistant to fire and the growth of algae and bacteria.”

RHM/5145362