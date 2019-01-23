IPCC 2019 fair inaugurated in Tehran

In this edition of exhibition, 205 domestic producers and 55 foreign companies from countries including Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, China, India, Turkey, Belarus, Russia and Spain will showcase their latest achievements in the relevant industry.

Supporting paint, resin, coatings, composites & plating industries in the country with a focus on export, encouraging export activities and paving suitable way for promoting production level qualitatively and quantitatively, selling and exporting Iranian products are of the most important objectives in this exhibition.

Of the other programs which would be organized on the sidelines of this prestigious exhibition, it should be referred to organizing tutorial and training workshops with the aim of exchanging views among ranking officials and managers of the country.

Moreover, a Conference would be organized by Prof. Brooke Official in Charge of Scientific Committee of the Federation of Associations of Technicians for Industry of Paints in European Countries (FATIPEC) on the sidelines of this exhibition.

The18th International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites & Plating Industries Fair (IPCC 2019) will run through Jan. 26 and is open to public from 9 am to 17.

MA/IRN83180962