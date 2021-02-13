  1. Culture
Feb 13, 2021, 2:00 PM

‘Mostafa’ wins at International Kolkata Short Film Festival

‘Mostafa’ wins at International Kolkata Short Film Festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Mostafa' won the Best Director Award at the International Kolkata Short Film Festival in India.

Directed by Alireza Teymouri and produced by Peyman Shahmohammadi, ‘Mostafa’ is the story of an Afghan man who lives with his family in Iran. This family does not have any identity cards and this creates a problem for them.

The short film has been made with the support of the South Regional Film Organization and the Swedish Institute Film.

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is an annual film festival held in Kolkata, India. Founded in 1995, it is the third-oldest international film festival in India.

The festival is organized by the West Bengal Film Centre under the West Bengal Government.

This year’s event was held from 18-24 January.

ZZ/5145301

News Code 169868

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News