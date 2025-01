The crew of the Hong Kong-flagged ASL Bauhinia have abandoned the container ship in the Red Sea after it caught fire on Tuesday, two maritime sources said, adding the cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

The crew were rescued by another vessel and are safe, the sources said, adding that the incident took place in the open sea off Yemen, Reuters reported.

The Shanghai-based manager of ASL Bauhinia, Asean Seas Line, was not immediately available for comment.

MP/