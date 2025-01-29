US F-35 fighter jet crashes at Alaska Air Force base

The incident occurred around 12:49 p.m. local time and the cause is under investigation, according to base commander Col. Paul Townsend. The pilot, who was not identified, was transported to Bassett Army Hospital and was in stable condition.

A dramatic video of the incident quickly circulated online showing what appears to be the F-35 fighter jet twirling toward the ground before exploding on impact. A deployed parachute can be seen slowly floating down in the background. An Air Force spokesperson later confirmed the video's authenticity to CBS News.

The F-35 fighter jets operated by the US Air Force are replacing the army branch's aging fleet, according to the Air Force's website. They are also deployed by the Navy and the Marines. Each aircraft costs about $100 million.

MP