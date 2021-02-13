Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Zarif slams E3's call for Iran’s sole JCPOA compliance

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday criticized a statement by the European trio that urges Iran to return to the nuclear deal obligations without referring to the other JCPOA parties' non-compliance.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Zarif wrote, “Have our E3 partners ever read para 36 of JCPOA & Iran's many letters on that basis? By what logic is the onus on IRAN to stop its remedial measures undertaken a full year after the US withdrew from—and continues to violate—the JCPOA? What have E3 done to fulfill their duties?”

Dehghan dismisses Europe role as mediator between US, Iran

The former Iranian defense minister dismissed the role of Europe as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, saying that since the era of Javier Solana the EU had lost any distinctive identity.

Hossein Dehghan who serves as a military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Republic and who was the former Iranian defense minister made the comments in a recent interview with the Guardian newspaper.

Iran's crude oil output grows in January: OPEC

Iran continues its march toward retaining the oil market share as the country added more barrels to its daily production in January compared to the previous month, data published by OPEC showed.

Iran’s crude oil output averaged 2.08 million barrels per day last month, an increase of 62,000 bpd from December 2020, OPEC said in its monthly report.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,298 cases, 58 deaths in past 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 7,298 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the 24 hours to Friday noon in the country.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,503,753.

Parl. supports tightening Iran-China strategic ties: Speaker

The Iranian parliament speaker sent greetings for Chinese New Year to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has sent two separate messages to Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and Wang Yang, the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, to congratulate them on the advent of the Chinese New Year.

IRGC chief warns enemies of Iran’s defensive firepower

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says the ill-wishers and enemies of Iran should be afraid of the country’s defensive might, a glimpse of which has been showcased in the recent military drills.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Friday on the sidelines of a war game, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)”, which was held by IRGC Ground Force in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Producing large vessels on IRGC Navy agenda: Tangsiri

The commander of the IRGC navy said the production of large vessels is on the agenda, and the process of producing these vessels is already underway.

The IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told MNA correspondent that the IRGC navy is constructing equipment and vessels on their own for their own use in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in naming this year as the “The Year of Boosting Production or a Leap in Production”, and his stress on the support for Iranian products.

