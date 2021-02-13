London should stop arms support to Saudis amid Yemen crisis

“The war in Yemen has had a devastating impact on the people of the country... Famine remains a constant threat [in the war-torn country],” Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who has served as the Member of Parliament for Streatham since 2019, told Mehr News Agency.

She said the bloodshed should come to an end as soon as possible, noting that a major step in this regard could be the halt of the arms sales to the aggression forces by the Western countries.

Ribeiro-Addy echoed calls by Mark Lowcock, UN humanitarian affairs chief, in calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“Faced with these monumental crises, the war in Yemen must end and Britain must no longer enable this war through the selling of weapons to Saudi Arabia,” she underlined.

The British Parliamentarian vowed to "continue to monitor the situation in Yemen and speak out in Parliament in favor of an internationalist, peaceful, social justice-led foreign policy.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies - including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - launched their brutal war against Yemen in March 2015 to eliminate the Ansarullah movement and restore Hadi to power in Yemen.

Much criticism has been directed at the Western countries, including the US and the UK, for their double standards on human rights in Yemen.

While Riyadh and its allies continue their genocide in Yemen, there is no single word of protest from the Westerners or the so-called human rights defenders.

New US President Joe Biden, in a reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump’s foreign policy, has pledged to put an end to Washington’s support for the years-long Saudi war on Yemen that has deepened suffering in the poorest Arab country. However, doubts remain strong since the world waits to see whether that is just another political maneuver or not.

Interview by Hamid Bayati

MNA