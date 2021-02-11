Iran ready to reverse course only after 5+1's return: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated the stance of Tehran on which side should take the first step of returning to the nuclear deal.

“The day we witness 5+1 fulfills its commitments, we will be ready to adhere to our commitments under the JCPOA and there are no other paths for people and the region,” he said. Surely, he continued, the world will choose the path of dialogue with Iran, and “We will be victorious in this path.”

Assad, Khaji discuss Syrian developments, bilateral ties

Syrian President and a senior Iranian diplomat met and held talks in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed the latest developments in Syria, next week’s meeting of Astana Process in Sochi, and also meetings of the Syrian Constitution Committee in Geneva.

Tehran not to engage in non-nuclear subjects: Deputy FM

The Iranian deputy foreign minister says Tehran will not discuss any issue other than its nuclear program.

"We are not prepared to engage in any other subjects, being regional issues, our defense capabilities, whatsoever, especially since the US has proved to be an unworthy party in negotiations. And the Europeans have proved that they are not able to deliver their promises," Abbas Araghchi said in response to claims of Western countries on discussing Iran's missile program and regional activities during probable talks in the future.

Final communiqué vows to defeat US pressures with resolve

Demonstrators at this year’s nationwide Islamic Revolutionary anniversary rallies have issued a final communiqué, calling for banning any compromise on the country’s achievements.

Islamic Rev. role model for all independent nations

42 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, yet the impressive notions and ideologies of Imam Khomeini is a role model for all freedom-seeking nations and Muslim independent countries in the world.

Raeisi hails Iraq’s decision to expel US troops

Iran Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi has applauded Baghdad’s decision to oust American forces from the country.

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in Baghdad.

Spox rejects report on Flight PS752 as politically motivated

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed a report by Canadian CBC on Flight PS752 case as politically motivated.

Iran condemns Kabul blasts

Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned blasts that hit the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, claiming at least three lives.

US expulsion from region one of Iran’s definite strategies

Hossein Taeb, the head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization, has said that US expulsion from the region is one of Iran’s definite strategies, adding that all the intelligence loopholes will be shut with popular forces' help.

Iran eyeing permanent membership in EAEU

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran is adopting necessary preparations for becoming a permanent member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“This union has connected all regional countries and established a free trade zone. Iran has started talks for becoming a permanent member of the union and preparations for our permanent membership will be carried out in the next two weeks,” he said on Wednesday upon arrival in Tehran from Moscow.

China urges US to rejoin JCPOA, lift all relevant sanctions

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the US to rejoin the JCPOA with no preconditions as soon as possible and lift all relevant sanctions.

In a press conference on Tuesday, The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Iranian nuclear issue is at a crucial juncture, adding that the imperative at the moment is for all parties to accelerate the implementation of the consensus reached at last December's foreign ministers' meeting.

Revolution occurred for independence, dignity: FM spokesman

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that the 1979 Islamic Revolution was the result of a relentless national endeavor for independence and dignity.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, has tweeted to commemorate the 22 Bahman (February 10) which marks the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 against the US-backed Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

