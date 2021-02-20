Iraqi Army, PMU kill 5 ISIL terrorists in N Baghdad

Hashd al-Sha’abi announced today that the governor of Al Tarmia and the mufti of the ISIL terrorist group was killed during an operation in northern Baghdad.

In a statement issued by Hashd al-Sha’abi, it said that the forces of the Al Tarmia regiment affiliated with Hashd al-Sha’abi clashed with a number of ISIL terrorists, during which five ISIL terrorists were killed and three members of the regiment were martyred and two others wounded.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

