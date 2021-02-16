Iran, Japan emphasize strengthening defense coop.

Speaking in a videoconference meeting on Tuesday, Japanese Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo and his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami emphasized boosting defense cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo as well as maintaining contacts between military officials of the two countries.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General congratulated Kishi Nobuo for his appointment as Japanese Defense Minister.

During the virtual talk, the Japanese Minister of Defense expounded on the expansion of activities in collecting relevant information to ensure safe navigation of Japanese vessels in the West Asia region and called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate to ensure the safety of navigation of vessels including Japanese vessels.

In addition, Iranian and Japanese defense ministers exchanged their views on the current situation in the Middle East and agreed to continue communications between defense officials of the two countries.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense also in a statement announced that peace and stability in the Middle East region are extremely important for the peace and well-being in the whole world including Japan.

Ensuring the safe transit of Japanese ships in West Asia, as the world's main source of energy, is very important, the statement is read.

Japan is heavily dependent on about 90 percent of its oil imports to West Asia.

MA/IRN84231133