White House convening NSC to talk Iran nuclear deal

White House is convening a National Security Council principals committee meeting Friday focused on the country's nuclear program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Principals committee meetings — held in the Situation Room and attended by the secretaries of Defense and State and other key national security players — are designed to discuss policy at the highest level before presenting recommendations to the president.

They are preceded by a meeting of the deputies from all the national security agencies. On Wednesday, deputy national security adviser Jon Finer led one such session focused on the Middle East.

One of the main action items Friday is whether to push toward returning to the nuclear deal before the June presidential elections in Iran or wait until after, a source familiar with the issue said.

According to Axios, the State and Defense departments declined to comment. An NSC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, Reuters quoted four informed sources as saying that US, British, French and German foreign ministers are expected to have a conversation soon to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say exactly when the high-level call would take place, though two said it could happen as early as on Friday and two others said it could be next week. It could also cover other issues, Reuters reported.

ZZ/PR/ FNA13991117000043