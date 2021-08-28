Russian Novosibirsk ready to expand scientific coop with Iran

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow has paid a three-day visit to Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia's largest transport and logistics hub and scientific center.

During this trip, Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Andrey Travnikov, the Governor of Novosibirsk Oblast as well as managers of industrial companies in this region.

In their meeting, the officials of Novosibirsk announced their readiness to strengthen scientific, cultural, economic, and technological cooperation with Iran.

Joint working group formed by Novosibirsk, Iran

Jalali and Travnikov formed a joint working group between Novosibirsk Oblast and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran so as to develop cooperation in the fields of science, technology, culture, economy, and trade.

45% growth in trade relations between Novosibirsk, Iran

The Iranian envoy to Moscow also met with economic activists and businessmen in Novosibirsk.

The Russian businessmen expressed their interest to establish and expand relations with the Iranian side.

In 2020, the volume of trade relations between Novosibirsk Oblast and Iran increased by 45%, reaching about $ 50 million, Yuri I. Bernadsky, the President of Novosibirsk Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

Russian companies ready to cooperate with Iran

Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, also visited the 8th International Forum of Technological Development TECHNOPROM which is being held in Novosibirsk, Russia.

Explaining the latest industrial products to the Iranian envoy, the Russian companies present in this exhibition announced their readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of trade and technology exchange.



