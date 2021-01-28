20% uranium enrichment ahead of schedule: Parl. speaker

Paying a visit to Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "The nuclear law has been implemented step by step and the 20% uranium enrichment is ahead of schedule."

"Today, I came to visit the Fordow site in accordance with the ratified law of field monitoring and the strategic law on the lifting of sanctions, which were approved by the parliament," Ghalibaf explained.

"Today, I witnessed that this law has been implemented step by step," he added.

"Considering the 20% uranium enrichment, 120 kg of uranium was to produced per year but the progress is ahead of schedule and the nuclear plant has been able to enrich 17 kg of uranium in about a month," he informed.

The speaker noted, "The Iranian Parliament's ratification on lifting the embargo is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA and whenever the other parties return to their obligations in practice, this law allows the Iranian administration to return to its obligations."

About the installation of IR2M centrifuges, he said the process is underway and part of the project has been installed and part of it is being installed.

