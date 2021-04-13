Shutdown of Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant impossible

"No, there is no way. That’s impossible, cooperation on Bushehr [Nuclear Power Plant] will continue, namely, construction work on the second and third units. They are at various stages, but they are not going to stop. We have no grounds to change anything here," Sergei Ryabkov said, answering a question on the possible suspension of the power plant’s work, TASS reported.

Ryabkov described media reports of a possible suspension of the plant’s operations as speculation.

Russia’s state nuclear power corporation Rosatom is implementing the second stage of the construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (the second and third power units) with a total capacity of 2,100 MW. On November 10, 2019, work began on pouring concrete within the framework of building the second power unit.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran was built by Russia. The plans agreed by Moscow and Tehran envisage the construction of the second and third power units on the territory of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

In 1995, Russia’s Zarubezhatomenergostroi (currently Atomstroyexport) signed a contract with Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization on completing the construction and upgrading the first unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. In September 2011, the Bushehr first power unit was connected to the power grid and its official handover to Iran took place in September 2013.

ZZ/TASS