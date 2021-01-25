  1. Politics
Army cmdr. calls for boosted monitoring of enemy’s movements

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Chief Commander said that enemies’ movements and provocations should be monitored more precisely and thoroughly than before.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Shahid Esmaeilian Air Defense in Bandar Lengeh on Monday, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi reiterated that the southeastern defense region in the country is one of the strategic and sensitive defense areas within the framework of an integrated defense network that should be monitored with the utmost sensitivity.

He emphasized that any movement and provocation of the enemy should be monitored thoroughly and sensitively.

In this visit, Major General Mousavi was accompanied by Second Brigadier General Zeynali Commander of Southeast Air Defense Area and Second Admiral Aria Shafaghat Roudsari senior military commander in southern Hormozgan province.

