Smugglers kill Iranian border guard, injure two more

Morteza Awlad Ali, the deputy commander of southern Hormozgan Province Border Police, said that a sergeant by the name of Hassan Vaezi Takhti was martyred by the smugglers in the littoral waters near Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

Awlad Ali added that the smugglers were sailing a large number of vessels loaded with smuggled commodities towards the Iranian shores in the area when they were confronted by the Qeshm maritime border police.

The official further said that smugglers hit the border guards’ vessel with one of their vessels, martyring Hassan Vaezi Takhti and injuring two other border guards.

He said that necessary investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the attackers to bring them to justice.

