Army Ground Force's ‘Eghtedar-99 Drill’ wrapped up

In this military exercise, which was held in the presence of 55th Airborne Brigade, 65th Special Forces Brigade, and 223rd Rapid Reaction Brigade with the transport and combat support of the Air Force, new and creative indigenous tactics were implemented to increase the penetration and widespread attack power of rapid and mobile offensive response units.

According to the Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force, this goal-oriented military exercise was held for the first time at the level of Army Ground Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran after major changes were made following the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In this drill, the mobility and rapid reaction and mobile reaction brigades of the army ground forces were evaluated.

The Iranian Army Ground Force started a war game, codenamed Eghtedar (Power)-99, on Markan shores, in the country’s southeastern regions, on Tuesday.

The Iranian military forces have been holding massive maneuvers in the past days to test the country’s latest military equipment and to enhance its preparedness in the face of potential threats in simulated conditions of a real war.

